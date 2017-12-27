BREAKING NEWS LIBERIA ELECTION RESULTS – South Africa Police Minister Congratulates George Weah As Liberia’s New President

By Paul Nyathi| Has George Weah truly won the elections? South Africa’s Police Minister Fikile Mbalula rushed to announce Wednesday morning saying Weah has won the just ended Presidential Run Off poll.

“George Weah emerges new President in the runoff in Liberia, THAT was quick…,” wrote Mbalula in his rushed announcement on Twitter.

ZimEye questioned Mbalula how and why he was rushing to announce the election results of another country before they are made official and a reply was still awaited at the time of writing.

The former World Footballer of the year award winner George Weah participated in the highly contested Liberian Presidential Elections run off which ended Tuesday.

While an official report was still awaited at the time of printing, many Liberians also rushed online to celebrate saying the determined former footballer has won the country’s top position in his second attempt after narrowly losing in 2005.

The story is still developing and more details will be made available as they come through from the Liberian Independent Electoral Commission which was still winding up the electoral result at the time of writing. – ZimEye