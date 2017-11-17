BREAKING NEWS: Lumumba Is G40, He Will Get People Killed Tomorrow, Claims Matemadanda

Staff Reporter| Acie Lumumba has been accused of being a secret G40 member who could get people shot dead tomorrow. The War Veterans Association’s Secretary General Victor Matemadanda spoke LIVE on ZimEye Friday afternoon.

As Lumumba announces that he is marching to Robert Mugabe’s residence tomorrow morning, Matemadanda warned people saying the army will be brutal in dealing with any unconstitutional move to remove President Robert Mugabe.

“Let him try and see,” said Matemadanda.

His statement comes after Lumumba declared that tomorrow he will be at Mugabe’s private residence, Blue Roof.

But Matemadanda said Lumumba’s plot is not at all with the war veterans and “he wants to confuse people.”

“I do not even know Lumumba, is he a ZANU PF member?,” said Matemadanda.

At the time of writing, Lumumba had not responded to the serious allegation.

Meanwhile, Matemadanda was asked to provide evidence that Lumumba is truly G40 afterwhich he said, “I do not even need to prove it…” LISTEN TO THE LIVE interview below: