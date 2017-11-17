BREAKING NEWS: Lumumba Is G40, He Will Get People Killed Tomorrow, Claims Matemadanda

3

Staff Reporter| Acie Lumumba has been accused of being a secret G40 member who could get people shot dead tomorrow. The War Veterans Association’s Secretary General Victor Matemadanda spoke LIVE on ZimEye Friday afternoon.

As Lumumba announces that he is marching to Robert Mugabe’s residence tomorrow morning, Matemadanda warned people saying the army will be brutal in dealing with any unconstitutional move to remove President Robert Mugabe.

“Let him try and see,” said Matemadanda.

His statement comes after Lumumba declared that tomorrow he will be at Mugabe’s private residence, Blue Roof.

But Matemadanda said Lumumba’s plot is not at all with the war veterans and “he wants to confuse people.”

“I do not even know Lumumba, is he a ZANU PF member?,” said Matemadanda.

At the time of writing, Lumumba had not responded to the serious allegation.

Meanwhile, Matemadanda was asked to provide evidence that Lumumba is truly G40 afterwhich he said, “I do not even need to prove it…” LISTEN TO THE LIVE interview below:

  • anont

    look guys you were saying mukori is wrong. what can you say now. you will die, try it!

  • Kunyepa , I don’t think Cmrd Matemanda will say such things , Lumumba was a youth leader in ZANU -PF Harare province, plus how can army shoot people who are in solidarity with them , this a trick , people lets gather in our numbers and remove this monster in peace.

  • sarah Mahoka

    Whether he is G40 or not is beside the point. We do not need to mess the army show. If people march the army will be forced to attack because some bad apples will start looting just to create chaos. Then the army shoots and SADC force comes in. No Lumumba your idea is bad stop spoiling things