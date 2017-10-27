BREAKING NEWS- Mayor Ald Chipiyo Collapses And Dies, Family Speaks On Former ChiTown Mayor’s Sudden Death

Staff Reporter| The former mayor of Chitungwiza, Ald Chipiyo has died.

ZimEye.com is reliably told the man passed this morning while at Kwekwe Hospital.

Below was the announcement by family member, Takudzwa Chipiyo:

On my behalf and others who are concerned, l would like to inform the nation that former Chitungwiza Mayor Ald Chipiyo passed on today at Kwekwe Hospital he was born on the 27th of Oct 1948 and he passed on today the 27th of Oct 2017.

He joined Chitungwiza Municipality in 1985 he then became the Aldermen in 2001 in 2008 he was elected the Deputy Mayor.

He then became the substantive mayor for Chitungwiza from 2009 to 2013 .

Right now mourners are gathered at 491 Unit F Seke Chitungwiza.

He will be laid to rest at his rural home in Rusape at the weekend. – ZimEye