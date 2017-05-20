BREAKING NEWS – Mliswa Slaps Chombo Over Theft

A Correspondent| The firebrand Norton Legislator, Themba Mliswa has poured out his personal money to stop the planned eviction of hundreds of Norton Residents “by unscrupulous land barons under the express blessing of the Norton Town Council.”

The application was filed at around 21:00hours on Friday Night.

Mliswa has sued Home Affairs Minister Ignatius Chombo who is among respondents in the case.

The affected residents are in a location called Kingsdale which is famous for double allocations and whose residents were duped of their title deeds. The Kingsdale farm was acquired by government but clandestinely found its way back to the private owner.

However, Maparawi properties owned by a lawyer, has been selling stands while the company does not have the title deeds to this land. Cuthbert Mpamhi co-owns Maparawi Properties with Brian Mafirambudzi, Ignatius Chombo’s cousin, the latter who is also proxy to the same in such land dealings.

Speaking after the filing of the chamber application, Mliswa did not mince his words, stating that he has declared war on the land Barons. He told ZimEye.com, “how does a government acquired farm go back in the hands of the former owner, when the owner had been compensated? There is something amiss about this. While the residents have been hoping to win the battle along political lines through the powerful Minister Chombo, they did not know that the man was compromised and now they face evictions.

“Land has been sold, over 2000 stands have been bought but there is not even one school in the area. This is sharply against the RTCP Act and its development requirements,” he added.

Questioned over the source of the funds, Mliswa said he is sacrificing his personal money to assist the Norton residents.