BREAKING NEWS- More Violence in Mujuru Party as Spokespersons Beat Each Other Up

Staff Reporter| Fists continue to fly in the Joyce Mujuru led National People’s Party this time with spokespersons Jealous Mawarire and Gift Nyandoro physically going at each other over contradicting press statements.

Party spokesperson Mawarire circulated a statement mid morning today that he had done a Manyuchi on Nyandoro the Presidential Spokesperson after Nyandoro failed to explain why he had given a media statement attempting to down play an earlier statement which Mawarire had issued.

“I met and tried to get an explanation from Nyandoro about his statement in the paper today and he went into a tirade attacking me and builder Chundu. He became violent tried to attack me and I defended myself well and managed to put him down on his back,” wrote Mawarire in a post making quick rounds on Thursday afternoon.

The fracas emerged after local daily this morning published an article by Nyandoro claiming that Mawarire had “jumped the gun” when he gave the same publication in the week a statement denigrating MDC-T President Morgan Tsvangirai and his attitude towards the envisaged coalition negotiations.

In response Mawarire told party members that Nyandoro was out of order speaking against his statements as Nyandoro had no right to talk about party policies as Presidential spokesperson.

In his statement Nyandoro had suggested that Mawarire spoke in his individual capacity and not Mujuru’s position. Mawarire instead insisted that his statement was guided by the president and was party position not his own assessment.

“I am actually waiting to see the President today because I discussed with her before I put the statement out,” said Nyandoro early this morning.

“I have her reaction written commenting on the draft. Nyandoro does not speak on behalf of the party if he doesn’t know his job, he is a lawyer not media person, he should ask first,” added Mawarire.

The emotional Mawarire went further to reveal that Nyandoro has always had a grudge against him which leaves wonders how the two information officers in the party have been operating.

“He said exactly what I said but he had his agenda of denigrating me. I don’t know what it’s meant to achieve.

In his outburst the hard hitting Mawarire accused Nyandoro of not knowing the boundaries of his job by interfering into his duties as party spokesperson.

“Nyandoro does not state the party position he is not the party spokesperson unless being incoming SG entails speaking on behalf of the party. People should know their roles.”

“I thought it’s clear Nyandoro is Presidential Spokesperson he should speak on personal issues pertaining to the President and as is clear Party Spokesperson speaks on behalf of the party. Only overzealous people can’t understand that.”

Before converting his issue to a Thursday morning row with Nyandoro, Mawarire claims to have gone to meet the party President Mujuru who it appears sanctioned Mawarire to go on and confront Nyandoro for his statement.

“I have clarified with the President about the statement by Gift Nyandoro which was used as a news source in today’s Newsday. I had a meeting with her which ended at 9:25am today 30/3/17. She said she never spoke to Nyandoro about the statement he made and that she didn’t sanction it. It is clear who is jumping the gun here,” said Mawarire.

“I should reiterate that Mr Nyandoro does not speak for the party and it’s quite unfortunate that he is causing unnecessary confusion on issues that are straightforward as indicated by the fact that he was attacking me yet saying exactly what I said.”

Nyandoro could not immediately comment on the matter claiming to be still in hospital.

“Am being taken into theatre with a dislocated leg and l will issue a detailed statement save to confirm that indeed l have been attacked by Jealous Mawarire in full of his wife and he had to be restrained by passerby,” he said.

ZimEye.com also tried to source a copy of the party’s code of conduct regards senior members of the party’s expected conduct on issues like the one in hand.