MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai has reportedly died. This was revealed by his deputy Elias Mudzuri. Mudzuri made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday evening saying, “As you are aware that our MDC T President, Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai has not been feeling well for some time, it is sad for me to announce that we have lost our icon and fighter for democracy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, the party and the nation at this hour.” – More to follow

