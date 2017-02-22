BREAKING NEWS: Mugabe Cancels All School Lessons in Matebeleland, 2 Days for His Birthday Party Preps

Staff Reporter| President Robert Mugabe has cancelled all school lessons in Matebeleland to make way for his birthday party celebrations.

Mugabe’s office has ordered pupils from Matabeleland region not to attend school tomorrow and Friday to pave way for the 21st February Movement preparations.

Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Lazarus Dokora issued the directive today.

The Permanent Secretary in Dokora’s Ministry, Dr Sylvia Utete- Masango confirmed the development to journalists Wednesday morning.