BREAKING NEWS: Mugabe Defends Kasukuwere, Humiliates Mnangagwa Aides

Staff Reporter| President Robert Mugabe has rushed to ZANU PF National Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere’s defence.

Mugabe humiliated Mnangagwa supporters who were demonstrating against Kasukuwere in Bindura today. Those using state newspapers to claim Kasukuwere wants to topple President Mugabe were met with egg on face today as the Head Of State slapped them at the groin. Mugabe said there is need to follow party structures and hierarchy without going to the press or engaging in demonstrations.

He was speaking at a special belated birthday present presentation ceremony organised by cabinet ministers at State House this Monday morning.

Addressing cabinet ministers at the presentation ceremony, President Mugabe said taking issues to the media and public demonstrations are not the way to solve issues in the party and to discipline party members.

The ministers presented Mugabe with a special mobile chair. He was accompanied by the First Lady, Amai Dr Grace Mugabe.

Mugabe thanked the ministers for putting their heads together in coming up with the idea of the gift saying the move is a manifestation of the team spirit which should always prevail at all times in the delivery of services to the nation.

He said members of cabinet should always pull together and help each other in delivering the ZIM ASSET programme.

Mugabe was also given a brand new 9 carat watch called the Gushungo brand and a pen, also a Gushungo label.

Also present at the ceremony was the Minister of Policy Coordination and Promotion of Socio-Economic Ventures in the President’s Office Simon Khaya Moyo who has been away on sick leave.

The event was coordinated and organised by Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Prisca Mupfumira. – State Media/Agencies.