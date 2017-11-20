BREAKING NEWS…..Mugabe Impeachment Meeting Underway

By Staff Reporter| Zanu PF is now discussing how the impeachment of their leader President Robert Mugabe, would go on,Tuesday in parliament.

The meeting to discuss Mugabe’s impeachment started this afternoon at the party’s headquarters and is being attended by all Zanu PF MPs and senators.

The decision to impeach Mugabe, comes after the party on Sunday fired the aged leader from leading Zanu PF at a special session of the ruling party’s central committee which replaced him with his former trusted lieutenant former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

A Zanu PF MP who spoke on condition of anonymity told NewsDay they had been summoned for the caucus.

“We have been summoned and all have been asked to report to party headquarters by no later than 14:30 this afternoon,” he said.

Zanu PF chief whip Lovemore Matuke has confirmed the development.

“Yes, we are meeting today at around 4pm and we will advise of details,” he said.

Mugabe was yesterday given until mid-day today to tender his resignation with the Speaker of Parliament following the central committee decision to “recall him” as party leader and President of the Republic.

However, the 93-year-old ailing Mugabe in a televised speech seemed defy the party directive even going to the extent of indicating he will preside over Zanu PF’s extra-ordinary congress scheduled for December 12-17.