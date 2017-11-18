BREAKING NEWS- Mugabe Minister Collapses And Dies

Staff Reporter| Zimbabwe’s Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care Mr. Aldrin Musiiwa has collapsed and died.

Musiwa who had gone to Dublin for a meeting with other MoHCC Officials died suddenly yesterday morning while still in Dublin.

“We are going n the process of making arrangements to have his body returned home. We will keep you informed of developments,” a statement sent to ZimEye reads.

It continues saying, “we will provide details of local arrangements later on in the morning. We ask for God to give his family strength in this dark hr of their lives. The family address is 15 Trail Road, Mt Pleasant.”

From Rtd Brigadier Dr G Gwinji