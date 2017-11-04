BREAKING NEWS – Mugabe Tells Mnangagwa Go Form Your Own Party

VIDEO PROGRAM STARTING AT 2.15pm

PRESIDENT ROBERT Mugabe has told Emmerson Mnangagwa and his supporters from Masvingo they can go and form their own party. – This is a developing story.

Said Mugabe: “If I made a mistake by appointing Mnangagwa, tell me. I will remove him now. We are not afraid of anyone. We can decide even here. I will stand in front and have him do the same, those who want to be with me, join me and those who want to be with Mnangagwa go to him.”

“Today when we have reached the tail end of the interface we get all this nonsense. I don’t like this.”

“So to the people in Masvingo with their attitude, you can go ahead and form your party because we honestly cannot have this. We cannot be insulted on a daily basis.”

Mugabe instructs that party cars which were meant to be delivered in the provinces are to be handed over before the end of the month.

Mugabe congratulates youths who attended the youth conference in Russia, adding that he decided to allow them to use his plane to Russia, while he hires another one to go to Uruguay.