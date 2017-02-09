BREAKING NEWS – Mujuru Hit By 2 More Resignations

Zim People First has been hit by 2 more senior resignations.

Mujuru who yesterday expelled 7 key members of her decision making committee, and was early this morning rejected by Mr. Sylvester Nguni, has now been deserted by two others.

Founding members Cougan Matanhire and Prosper Gavanga have in the last few minutes written to Mrs Mujuru telling her they are with immediate effect walking away. Wrote Gavanga who was the party’s Deputy Youth Chairperson, “…I have lost hope in you for a better Zimbabwe and now considering the future … ”



Matanhire wrote his own letter saying, “After careful self- introspection and soul searching I have decided to tender my resignation from the Party of my own volition.”

Meanwhile, ZimEye is reliably told two separate National Council meetings are slated for this afternoon with Mujuru conducting her own at her private residence in Chisipite. She has however garnered support from 9 out of 10 provinces meaning she will likely win over the attempt to wrestle the party from her hands.

More to follow…