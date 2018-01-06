BREAKING NEWS –Mzembi, Undenge Granted Bail

By Langton Ncube| The Harare magistrates’ courts on Saturday freed the former Foreign Affairs and former Energy ministers Walter Mzembi and Samuel Undenge who were arrested on allegations of corruption.

The two who have been released on bail were on Friday arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on charges of criminal abuse of office and detained at Marlborough Police Station in Harare.

According to Mzembi’s lawyer Job Sikhala, his client is facing allegations of donating to churches four television sets bought by the Government for the promotion of the World Cup in 2010.

Undenge whose lawyer Alec Muchadehama who could not be reached at the time of writing is said to be investigated for abusing his position as the former Minister of Energy and Power Development to influence ZESA to give tenders to his friends without following proper procedure.

Some of the people who Undege is being accused of having corruptly given tenders to include ex-convict and bogus businessman Wicknell Chivhayo , Highfield west MP Psychology Maziwisa and broadcaster Oscar Pambuka.