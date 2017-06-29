BREAKING NEWS – Nkosana Moyo Launches Presidential Campaign

2

Staff Reporter| Following a recent ZimEye LIVEBLAST program, Dr Nkosana Moyo has announced his Presidential aspirations ahead of the 2018 election.

He says he will be contesting against President Robert Mugabe as an independent candidate, under the banner of the Alliance for the People’s Agenda.

Moyo rubbished the notion of a coalition of opposition political parties to dislodge Zanu PF.

He said a mixture of something spoils the end product. Dr Moyo made his announcement this in Harare on Thursday.

  • Feisal Greenland

    Just like a ZANU idiot. Only there to split the votes

  • tamama Ndimugabe

    Arthur Mutambara adzoka zvakare…… asi chii nhai