BREAKING NEWS – Nkosana Moyo Launches Presidential Campaign

Staff Reporter| Following a recent ZimEye LIVEBLAST program, Dr Nkosana Moyo has announced his Presidential aspirations ahead of the 2018 election.

He says he will be contesting against President Robert Mugabe as an independent candidate, under the banner of the Alliance for the People’s Agenda.

Moyo rubbished the notion of a coalition of opposition political parties to dislodge Zanu PF.

He said a mixture of something spoils the end product. Dr Moyo made his announcement this in Harare on Thursday.