BREAKING NEWS – OIinda ‘Back In Bed’ with Stunner

Showbiz Reporter| History was broken today when Olinda Chapel once again took the 100th spin to seduce Stunner by pampering him with goodies.

The two are back in bed together barely 2 months after Olinda hung Stunner’s underwear in public and before the whole world made a spectacle of him destroying his image altogether. That last incident was not the first, and many other times Olinda performed sudden u-turns, one of the times when she was LIVE on ZimEye.com would again attack Stunner saying she is divorcing him, and in the same breadth, would contradict her own words to suddenly say she was longing to sleep with him.

Today, Olinda was seen inside the famous Spanish, Zara designer shop in Reading, UK buying Stunner clothes, SEE PICTURES.

Olinda was also at the weekend seen with her so called brother, Yanso who she was once filmed assigning him to do a hit job on Stunner, shortly before Stunner would come out injured after being assaulted by unknown assailants.

Olinda’s brother and sister once telephoned ZimEye publicly ordering journalists to stop giving Olinda interviews. They said this is because she is unwell. SEE VIDEO:

