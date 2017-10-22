BREAKING NEWS- Pastor Mukamuri Dies

3

Staff Reporter| One of Zimbabwe’s highly respected preachers, pastor Effiel Mukamuri has died.

Dr. Effiel Mukamuri dead

Pastor Mukamuri is reported to have died while in prayer early this morning.

Announced his colleague, Pastor Ed Gravel, “it is with a great sense of sorrow and shock that I this morning received the sad news of the passing on of Dr. Effiel Mukamuri founder of Logos Rhema Ministries inc. Word of Faith Churches.

“He passed on around 1am during prayer at his house today.

“May we lift up the wife and family in prayer and as well the ministry and churches.”

MORE TO FOLLOW…

  • Khoi Khoi

    What a lovely way to go. Well done galant hero. You have run your race. See you when we get over yonder.

  • Citizen

    May His Soul rest in Eternal Peace.

    Pastor Mukamuri was a good person to his community, the neighbour hood and society att klarge. He put up a community borehole that is up to now givign free water to residents of Emerald Hill and many other households away from Emerald Hill, regardless of their religion, tribe, colour and proffession.

  • Mwana wakafirwa paMuchinjikwa

    we acknowledge only Jesus Christ the only founder of the Church.
    13 When Jesus came into the region of Caesarea Philippi, He asked His disciples, saying, “Who do men say that I, the Son of Man, am?”
    14 And they said, “Some say that Thou art John the Baptist, some Elijah, and others Jeremiah or one of the prophets.”
    16 And Simon Peter answered and said, “Thou art the Christ, the Son of the living God.”
    17 And Jesus answered and said unto him, “Blessed art thou, Simon Bar-Jonah, for flesh and blood hath not revealed it unto thee, but My Father who is in Heaven.
    18 And I say also unto thee, that thou art Peter, and upon this rock I will build My church; and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.