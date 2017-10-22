BREAKING NEWS- Pastor Mukamuri Dies

Staff Reporter| One of Zimbabwe’s highly respected preachers, pastor Effiel Mukamuri has died.

Pastor Mukamuri is reported to have died while in prayer early this morning.

Announced his colleague, Pastor Ed Gravel, “it is with a great sense of sorrow and shock that I this morning received the sad news of the passing on of Dr. Effiel Mukamuri founder of Logos Rhema Ministries inc. Word of Faith Churches.

“He passed on around 1am during prayer at his house today.

“May we lift up the wife and family in prayer and as well the ministry and churches.”

MORE TO FOLLOW…