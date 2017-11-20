BREAKING NEWS – Police Officers Strike, Refuse To Go To Work

By Shiellah Sibanda| Police Officers have launched a strike refusing to go to work until “a new government is in place,” ZimEye can reveal.

BELOW AN ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ALL ZRP MEMBERS OF THE RANK OF ASSISTANT INSPECTOR AND BELOW

From Monday the 20th of November all members from Constable to Assistant Inspector lets refuse to obey all orders from our senior officers Inspectors and above. Lets not go to work from Monday till the new government is in place. We are tired of their extortion, corruption, stupid orders, demands of sexual pleasure from junior officers, demand of cash, projects meant to suck our money.

The public now hate junior police officers who are walking around city centres wearing torn uniforms because the situation making them hate the police was created by these so called senior officers. These senior officers are the same authorizing officers who disapproved all demos and efforts made by the citizens to ensure solidarity was restored in Zimbabwe. They sent the junior officers to disturb peace and provoke citizens of Zimbabwe who wanted to solve the economy’s issues peacefully. Especially those senior officers found in branches such as Support Unit, Traffic they need to be sent home. Silly operations were made to protect Chihuri and his senior officers’ interests and collect revenue for them.

We are urging every member of the rank assistant inspector and below not to be afraid anymore this is the time to show our grievances. We are being forced to finance their projects, pay exorbitant monies for burial funds, station funds, sports activities, district funds, provincial projects and many others, failure to that you ar being deprived of your right for vacational and occasional leave days or any time off of some sort. We had been deprived of our rights, women junior police officers had been deprived of their rights to say no to forced affairs, they were being victimized for refusing to fall in love with these senior officers rapists, thieves, murders.

#ALL SENIOR OFFICERS MUST FALL