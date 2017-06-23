BREAKING NEWS, POLICE-Pastor Mugadza: “My Wife Attempted To Rape Me Last Night!”

VIDEO LOADING – refresh to watch

PASTOR MUGADZA: MY WIFE ATTEMPTED TO RAPE ME LAST NIGHT, SHE WAS LIKELY INFLUENCED BY CIOs

Staff Reporter| The renowned Kariba based Pastor Patrick Mugadza has reported his wife to the police for attempted rape (sexual assault).

A frustrated Pastor Mugadza told ZimEye his wife attempted to rape him last night.

He also presented police evidence of the case being opened early this morning, and the wife has now been summoned to Glen View police station, room 8 on Monday the 26th June. Mugadza said he believes Robert Mugabe’s CIO during the time he was incarcerated at Chikurubi Maximum prison, notoriously influenced his wife against him.

“Since I came out of prison, she really has been acting so so funny…,” said Mugadza.

He said the main incident was last night when his wife demanded intimacy at a time when they had had an argument over their 3 year old baby whose blankets the wife had taken away leaving the son struggling for heat. While in the flames of the argument, she began demanding for intimacy. He told her she could only get it tomorrow morning. But she was insistent and she forcibly dragged me, pulling me towards the ground, says Mugadza indicating that the pull was violent.

