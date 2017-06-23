BREAKING NEWS, POLICE-Pastor Mugadza: “My Wife Attempted To Rape Me Last Night!”

1

VIDEO LOADING –  refresh to watch

PASTOR MUGADZA: MY WIFE ATTEMPTED TO RAPE ME LAST NIGHT

PASTOR MUGADZA: MY WIFE ATTEMPTED TO RAPE ME LAST NIGHT, SHE WAS LIKELY INFLUENCED BY CIOs

Nai-post ni ZimEye noong Biyernes, Hunyo 23, 2017

Staff Reporter| The renowned Kariba based Pastor Patrick Mugadza has reported his wife to the police for attempted rape (sexual assault).

A frustrated Pastor Mugadza told ZimEye his wife attempted to rape him last night.

He also presented police evidence of the case being opened early this morning, and the wife has now been summoned to Glen View police station, room 8 on Monday the 26th June. Mugadza said he believes Robert Mugabe’s CIO during the time he was incarcerated at Chikurubi Maximum prison, notoriously influenced his wife against him.

“Since I came out of prison, she really has been acting so so funny…,” said Mugadza.

He said the main incident was last night when his wife demanded intimacy at a time when they had had an argument over their 3 year old baby whose blankets the wife had taken away leaving the son struggling for heat. While in the flames of the argument, she began demanding for intimacy. He told her she could only get it tomorrow morning. But she was insistent and she forcibly dragged me, pulling me towards the ground, says Mugadza indicating that the pull was violent.

 

PASTOR MUGADZA WILL BE FEATURED TONIGHT (7pm) AND TOMORROW MORNING 9am) WITH THE WIFE.

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • MTHWAKAZI RESTORATION AGENDA

    The hallucinations are yours mfondini – please stop with the pretences. They are all hollow. We dont need Mutswangwa’s crocodile tears and the usual stupid accusations of TRIBALISM. We are used to that.

    It is a historical fact that Matebeleland and Mashonaland were separate countries brought together by the British Colonialists to form Rhodesia. It is a fact that the Colonialists first settled and colonized Mashonaland after flying their Flag to mark their Capital at the Salisbury Kopjie. Mthwakazi in the West was then under King Lobhengula – the whites did not touch it. It is a fact that the Shona people sold their country Mashonaland to the whites for nothing – they gave it away on a silver platter without putting up a fight. It is a fact there was no such a thing as the First Chimurenga. It is also a fact that the Shona people of Mashonaland later collaborated with the White Colonialists and helped them invade the Mthwakazi Kingdom under King Lobhengula. Stick to facts because facts are stubborn.

    Everyone knows all too well that those ZANU people wanted to kill Joshua Nkomo, that is why he fled to Botswana then to London. They insulted him and created stories about him fleeing dressed as a woman. That was Dr Herbert Ushewokunze’s propaganda that has become embedded in the minds of most of the Shona people.

    We will never forget the ziNgomo zimuNdvere, ziDumbu comments. All the insults are well documented in BBC news archives and YouTube – you cant deny it.

    Dabengwa and Masuku were imprisoned for nothing. No proof was produced in the Courts that they led dissidents, despite the CIO breaking into all ZAPU offices and almost all PF ZAPU properties.

    Allegations against Joshua Nkomo were never tested in a Court of law, in much the same manner as has been the case with similar allegations against Joyce Mujuru – but in both cases they were fired from government; and in Nkomo’s case, the treatment was even worse because he was a zimuNdevere. You people should not think that we have short memories like you; we will never forget.

    Everywhere we traveled in buses throughout the length and breath of
    Matebeleand, we were harassed by evil satanic looking Shona soldiers high on drugs shouting “Burukayi!!”. Our Gogos, Mkhulus, Aunts, Brothers and Sisters, Mothers and fathers, Uncles etc were force-fed the Shona language at gun point; in a desperate effort at assimilating and annihilating us from the face of the earth. It was ethnic cleaning in of the worst kind – Rwanda style!!

    Today these same Shonas who now talk “unity” are celebrating that they can live in any part of Matebeleland and be at home with their Shona language. Yet we cant do the same in their Mashonaland and be at home with our siNdebele language. The first retort you will always get is from them is “Andinzwi Chindeere”.

    In Parliament, even our MPs or Ministers for that matter, cant even use their Ndebele language. They are told to speak Shona – as if its a Passport to Heaven. What an evil satanic nation. Why don’t you just get back you CATTLE AND WOMEN and be done with it? We are sick and tired of you never ending revenge mission.

    No wonder the Gods are angry – Zimbabwe has indeed now become the true Zimbabwe ruins for sure. God has his ways in fighting forces of evil. And God’s ways always win wherever forces of light and humanity evil are arraigned against forces of evil and darkness – AMEN AMEN AMEN!!!!!