BREAKING NEWS – President Mnangagwa Announces Official Twitter Page

0

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced his official Twitter page. Mnangagwa at 12.14pm (Zim time) uploaded a video of him making the announcement. Mnangagwa can be seen in the clip however wearing the same “brown” suit and while in the same sofa location as the one on Friday when he made his first Facebook video video. SEE BELOW –

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR