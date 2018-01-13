BREAKING NEWS – President Mnangagwa Announces Official Twitter Page

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced his official Twitter page. Mnangagwa at 12.14pm (Zim time) uploaded a video of him making the announcement. Mnangagwa can be seen in the clip however wearing the same “brown” suit and while in the same sofa location as the one on Friday when he made his first Facebook video video. SEE BELOW –

Hello Zimbabwe and the World. I am proud to announce that this is my official twitter page. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/RdF681pfy7 — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) January 13, 2018