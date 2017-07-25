BREAKING NEWS-President Mugabe Limps Into Cabinet

By Staff Reporter| President Robert Mugabe on Tuesday morning literally limped into his Munhumutapa offices for his routine cabinet meetings.

ZimEye.com was at the High Court opposite Mugabe’s Munhumutapa government offices at exactly 1000hrs hours when the ailing leader arrived.

His aides had a torrid time escorting the 93 year old President from his Zim1 official vehicle to his offices.

They took close to 10 minutes to escort him from his car to his office door steps, confirming that the old man’s health is indeed deteriorating by the day.

ZimEye is still at the scene and will update our valued readers and contributors of any developments when the 93 year old walks out of the meeting.

Mugabe was last week in Singapore for routine health check ups.