BREAKING NEWS – Prophet Makandiwa In Trouble as 1st Prophet Is Jailed for Demanding Seed Offering for Prophecy

Terrence Mawawa, Mutare| Controversial preacher Emmanuel Makandiwa is in hot soup, after a UFIC contemporary was sentenced to seven months in prison for conning congregants using so called “seed money.”

Ernest Chabata, the 50-year-old prophet of NHB, Sakubva, Mutare was convicted of theft when he pleaded guilty before Magistrate Lazarus Murendo last week, in a precedence that opens the way for preachers to be jailed for conning church members through prophecy type of threats.

Chabata was charged with theft as defined in Section 113 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, Chapter 9: 23.

Facts of the State Case were that Chabata approached one Brian Jani’s wife and told her he had a bad dream about the couple. He then said the couple needed urgent prayers to cleanse them.

The two concurred with Chabata and a cleansing ceremony was held and the couple paid the prophet $50.

Chabata later told the couple he had seen another vision. He claimed evil spirits were planning to destroy their savings.

He then told the couple to bring all their cash and they gave him $ 160.Chabata said he would perform some rituals to cleanse the money.

“Chabata advised the couple that there was need for a cleansing ceremony and the two concurred. He then told them to bring all their savings since some evil spirits were tormenting them.The couple agreed and gave Chabata the sum of $ 160 and he vanished,” the court heard.

A police report was made and Chabata was arrested.

Chabata was sentenced to seven months in prison after three were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

Two more months will be suspended if he pays back the sum of $ 160.

Meanwhile Chabata’s contemporary, Emmanuel Makandiwa was this month named for cooking up fake prophecies in church, shortly before making demands for $77,000 seed donations. Businesswoman, Mrs Blessing Mashangwa on February 7, 2017 wrote to Prophet Makandiwa outlining her reasons for leaving UFIC, one of which was the “obsession” with seeing Prophet Magaya fall. 3 weeks after this article was published by the Sunday Mail, Makandiwa has remained mum. This story was first broken on ZimEye.com and can be accessed here. Makandiwa has several credible cases of seed money fraud which he has confirmed, even offering to refund over $700,000 to the Mashangwa family. Already police commissioner, Augustine Chihuri has spoken out against Makandiwa as he labelled him a bogus prophet, CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.