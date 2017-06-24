BREAKING NEWS – Earth Tremor Hits Zimbabwe (Harare, Chimanimani) : REPORTS

BREAKING NEWS – REPORTS OF EARTH TREMOR ACROSS ZIMBABWE BREAKING NEWS – REPORTS OF EARTH TREMOR ACROSS ZIMBABWE Nai-post ni ZimEye noong Biyernes, Hunyo 23, 2017

An earth tremor lasting a few seconds has been reported in Harare and Chimanimani.

The incident happened at about 4.40AM. ZimEye readers are giving their own experiences, but no human casualties or serious damage to property have been reported so far. COMPLAINTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY:

– this is a developing report – refresh this page for updates –