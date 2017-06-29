BREAKING NEWS – Riot Police Opens Violence, Turns City Into War Pit

VIDEO LOADING – please refresh

Riot police have stormed into the Harare CBD turning the place into a war pit. Scores of people in the last hour have complained of teargas everywhere amid violence on citizens from police officers.

“There is live ammunition and also teargas here at Harvest House,” one activist told ZimEye.

It all began at around 9am when police descended onto the CBD and began ordering people out of the city’s main business hub. This was in apparent response to a planned meeting by ThisFlag pastor Evan Mawarire who had called for a meeting, the matter which has priot police approval.

6 hours later, the cops were still on the streets and at around 5pm they had begun opening teargas on civilians. Top singer, Edith Weutonga wrote, “Nhai why are we getting teargased?”

This is a developing story – refresh this page for updates.