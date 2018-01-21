BREAKING NEWS- Roy Bennett’s Own Farm Manager Dies In Karoi

STAFF REPORTER(ZimEye) – KAROI. A long serving farm manager for the late Movement for Democratic Change treasurer and exiled Roy Bennett who passed on in a helicopter crash in America last week, passed on in Karoi on Sunday.

Family members told ZimEye the late farm manager, Temba Nyambo Bhaudhi passed on in Karoi hospital after a long illness.

Nyambo who was in his late 60s, was managing Bennett’s farm in Zambia.

A close relative, Cosmas Mashapure confirmed to ZimEye in an interview that Nyambo Bhaudhi passed on while inside Karoi hospital. “He came into Zimbabwe three months ago as was not feeling well; he was in his rural area in Doro in Hurungwe until last week when he was transferred to Karoi and he passed on today (Sunday),” said Mashapure.

The late Nyambo Bhaudhi is one of the late Bennett’s loyal farm workers since the tine when he left Karoi after ditching Zanu PF to join the labour backed MDC led by ex premier Morgan Tsvangirai. “Bennett went with several of his farm workers to Manicaland where he bought Charleswood farm when he ventured into coffee production.”

Nyambo Bhaudhi’s death is a sad loss to many who worked with him” added another former worker at Bennett’s Vhuka farm near Karoi that he sold in late 1990s.

The late Nyambo Bhaudhi will be buried in Hurungwe this week according to family members. Bennett was among Zimbabwe farmers who relocated to Zambia after Zimbabwe chaotic land reform in 2000. Bennett went to stay in South Africa after serving a jail term following clashes in parliament with then Justice Minister Patrick Chinamasa.

He went into exile but continued opposing Zanu PF misrule under former president Robert Mugabe.