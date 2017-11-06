BREAKING NEWS – Rumour Claims Mandi Chimene In Horror Accident, Journos Investigate Dodgy Report

Staff Reporter| As the rush to remove Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa gathered heat Monday morning, a rumour enflamed claiming that Manicaland war-lady Mandiitawepi Chimene has been involved in a car accident.

ZANU PF forums were on fire Monday morning as party members supposed that there has been an assassination hit on her life by the Lacoste faction. Chimene is the god mother of all attacks on Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa who she from last year began accusing of plotting to topple Mugabe.

Amid the heat, ZimEye on Monday morning took time to investigate the claims including reaching to the Manicaland Minister herself.

ZimEye found that there are no other details of the said accident, no place, no time apart from the screamer that she has had a car crash accompanied by some political innuendo naming the Lacoste faction as the attackers.

Speaking to ZimEye, a man believed to be her aide answered her direct phone. He sternly told ZimEye, “that is utter hogwash, that is what I can tell you,” her male aide who picked up the phone lashed out shortly before dropping the phone.

As the race to create a female Vice Presidency continued, ZANU PF has become the hot bed of rumours.

At the time of writing investigating the source of the rumour could not be established. – ZimEye