BREAKING NEWS – Shakespeare Mukoyi Speaks, Says: Khupe Must Be Dealt With Decisively, No Regrets

Staff Reporter| MDC Deputy Youth leader Shakespeare Mukoyi accused of violently invading MDC Deputy President Thokozani Khupe on Sunday, has for the first time spoken out announcing that Khupe must be punished, saying he does not regret the attack on her on Sunday.

This development comes as court threats were made by both Mukoyi and the MDC party concerning the Sunday incident from which Mukoyi distances himself. Mukoyi announced saying: “anything which comes in the way as a stumbling block which hinders the progress of this revolution, the Youth Assembly will deal with this matter decisively.

“In fact as the deputy chairperson (or the second in command) in the Youth Assembly, my observation as an individual I can see manifestations, rebellious manifestation within our system to an extent of senior members which include Khupe, Bhebhe proving to be grossly insubordinate to His Excellence none other than our President Morgan Tsvangirai.

“On Saturday we had a very colourful gathering of MDC Alliance, and none of them were present. That is gross insubordination and it’s one of the roles and duties of the Youth Assembly as vanguards of this revolution to make sure that we unearth rogue elements within our system.

“So if anyone rejects what the Supreme Board of the party between Congress that is the National Council, if anyone rejects that, then that is rebellion.”

