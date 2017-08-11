BREAKING NEWS – Shakespeare Mukoyi Speaks, Says: Khupe Must Be Dealt With Decisively, No Regrets

2

Staff Reporter| MDC Deputy Youth leader Shakespeare Mukoyi accused of violently invading MDC Deputy President Thokozani Khupe on Sunday, has for the first time spoken out announcing that Khupe must be punished, saying he does not regret the attack on her on Sunday.

This development comes as court threats were made by both Mukoyi and the MDC party concerning the Sunday incident from which Mukoyi distances himself. Mukoyi announced saying: “anything which comes in the way as a stumbling block which hinders the progress of this revolution, the Youth Assembly will deal with this matter decisively.

“In fact as the deputy chairperson (or the second in command) in the Youth Assembly, my observation as an individual I can see manifestations, rebellious manifestation within our system to an extent of senior members which include Khupe, Bhebhe proving to be grossly insubordinate to His Excellence none other than our President Morgan Tsvangirai.

“On Saturday we had a very colourful gathering of MDC Alliance, and none of them were present. That is gross insubordination and it’s one of the roles and duties of the Youth Assembly as vanguards of this revolution to make sure that we unearth rogue elements within our system.

“So if anyone rejects what the Supreme Board of the party between Congress that is the National Council, if anyone rejects that, then that is rebellion.”

Shakespeare Mukoyi MDC-T youth leader speaks out on Khupe "ass…

Watch: 1st TV | MDC Youth Assembly leader, Shakespeare Mukoyi speaks out. Mukoyi is accused of leading a group of party youths to Bulawayo last week where they allegedly assaulted party Vice President, Thokozani Khupe and others.Mukoyi says they wont allow rebels in the party.

Posted by 1st TV on Friday, August 11, 2017

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • moyoza

    “anything which comes in the way as a stumbling block which hinders the
    progress of this revolution, the Youth Assembly will deal with this
    matter decisively”. So this justifies us as Zanupf youth to deal decisively with the mdc WHAT EVER CAPACITY which tries to disturb our revolution. As Zanu pf youth we will deal with you with whatever means, now you have taught us a lesson to weep itno line those who disagrees with you

  • mahlabayitwale

    Im sure shakespear mugodoyi’s brains are located in his genitals. So Tswangirayi is militarily traing these youths to weep into line those who dassagrees with him. If all being said here represents the position of the MdC then I cant wait to vote for Zanupf with both my feet and fingers