BREAKING NEWS- Simba Chikore Quits Air Zimbabwe

Staff Reporter| President Robert Mugabe’s son in law, Simba Chikore has quit his job at the national airliner, Air Zimbabwe.

The development comes as his father-in-law is forced out of office.

A source at Air Zimbabwe confirmed the development which also comes months after he clashed with the chief executive officer, Ripton Muzenda.

Chikore was appointed the Air Zimbabwe chief operating officer amid a cloud of controversy surrounding his suitability for the job.

By July this year Chikore had effectively displaced Muzenda because of his proximity to the first family, sources claim.

“He takes instruction from the family and enjoys direct access to the minister,” one source told the weekly Independent.

“The First Family should not be involved, but it seems they are giving him ideas and instructions because everything he does is said to be having the blessings of President Robert Mugabe’s family.”

Yesterday, Air Zimbabwe confirmed Chikore has resigned. ” I can confirm that the chief operating officer has resigned,” said a staffer at the airliner.

