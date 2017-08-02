BREAKING NEWS – Soldiers from Mugabe’s Presidential Guard Descend On Mbare, Harare

Real Chaos or just a jogging exercise?

Staff Reporter| In another disturbing turn of events, soldiers identified to be from the Presidential Guard Regiment 3 have been spotted descending on Mbare, Harare.

Senators and MPs were at the time of writing, rushing about on the development and readying to question government over the said apparent “abuse of state power.”

Godfrey Sithole (MDC-T) MP for Chitungwiza revealed that he was one of those who first spotted the soldiers.

“It’s true it happened this morning, it is Sithole who was there… ,” senator Lilian Timveos told ZimEye.

Contacted by ZimEye, Sithole who concurred on the presence of soldiers, said he would call back in 5 minutes’ time but had not at the time of going to print.

ZimEye is reliably told MPs are this afternoon grilling government on the development.

A comment from the Zimbabwe National Army could not be obtained at the time of writing to ascertain if this was a normal routine exercise or an act of shoving off power following clashes with ZRP cops last night.

