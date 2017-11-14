BREAKING NEWS – Soldiers Swarm Into Harare, Reliable Sources Confirm

Staff Reporter| Soldiers have swarmed into Harare, reliable sources have confirmed.

ZimEye is currently investigating the highly tense situation amid confirmation to ZimEye that President Robert Mugabe is currently hold up in a crucial cabinet meeting.

A reliable source told ZimEye that military sources indicated earlier on that they have been ordered directly by Gen Constantino Chiwenga that they must be on standby.

This comes at a time when Zambia and South Africa revealed they are monitoring events amid concerns that any escalation would affect the neighbouring nations.

– THIS IS A DEVELOPING