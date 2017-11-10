BREAKING NEWS – SOUTH AFRICA: Zimbabwean Man Killed, Drowned While Friends Enjoyed A LIVE Selfie Named

INVESTIGATION VIDEO STREAMING AT 9am – refresh to watch

Staff Reporter| The Zimbabwean man who drowned while his friends were pleasuring themselves to a selfie, has been identified.

ZimEye.com can reveal the man’s full name is Calista Mlambo.

Relatives told ZimEye early Friday morning the incident happened last Saturday in Petermaritzburg, KwaZulu Natal, South Africa at a local dam, SEE SATELLITE MAP BELOW.

Further to ZimEye’s findings, the man’s name can be clearly heard in the selfie video being named as Calista.

“Calista arikutonyura amana uyu,” one of the deceased’s friends is heard in the video saying.

“Calista arikunyura uyu,” another mate screams out.

Circumstances during the incident suggest that the man “was drunk vakabva vaenda kuDam nemafriends ake mongo ziva seboys kaa so iye akabva apinda mudam apo anga akadhakwa and that dam rakadzika,” a source told ZimEye.

The case was handled by Petermaritzburg Police who decided not to press charges on the friends.



ZimEye contacted the Police station early Friday morning and we were told a full report is due to be published.

Calista will be buried in Chiredzi his body having been driven to Zimbabwe, relatives told ZimEye.