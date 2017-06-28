BREAKING NEWS – Sulu Sentenced to 20 Days In Prison

Dendera maestro- Sulumani Chimbetu has been sentenced to 20 days in prison for failing to pay $800 maintenance.

Magistrate Anniah Ndiraya slapped the singer with the sentence while giving him the option of a $100 fine.

Sulu’s first wife, Marygold Mutemasango accuses the man of failing to pay $800 for his two kids’ upkeep.

Advocate Cornwell Mutebve, Sulu’s lawyer, pleading, argued that Chimbetu was failing to settle his own debts because of the absence of a salary.

But the magistrate ruled in Marygold’s favour saying Chimbetu must get either a custodial sentence or community service arguing he has adopted the habit of defaulting paying maintenance.