StarFM presenter Tilda Moyo has reportedly fired back at community news commentaries exposing her mythical programs. A LIVE video shot in Australia shows socialite Mukoma Masimba being arrested. While details were sketchy at the time of writing, Masimba could be seen being bundled into a police car. VIDEO:
BREAKING NEWS – Tilda Moyo Fights Back Uses Australian Police To Arrest Mukoma Masimba
StarFM presenter Tilda Moyo has reportedly fired back at community news commentaries exposing her mythical programs. A LIVE video shot in Australia shows socialite Mukoma Masimba being arrested. While details were sketchy at the time of writing, Masimba could be seen being bundled into a police car. VIDEO: