BREAKING NEWS – Top Mechanic Commits Suicide On Christmas Day

Dark Christmas for Gwanda as local mechanic commits suicide

By Shiellah Sibanda| Gwanda town ended its Christmas day in a gloomy way following shocking news that a popular local mechanic committed suicide at his home under unclear circumstances.

ZimEye.com sources reveal that the young mechanic known as Shain in the town who also operated a car wash, was found hanging by neighbours and friends from the roof of a carport at a house he has been renting.

Disturbing pictures of the incident in ZimEye’s possession show the man’s bent neck hanging by a rope inside his carport.

The sources told ZimEye the reasons for his action are still unclear though they suspect that it was related to continuous domestic disputes he had with his wife.

Police in Gwanda confirmed the incident. – more to follow…