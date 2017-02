A Harare magistrate on Tuesday convicted two Zanu PF youths who brutalized MDC-T officials.

The two Zanu PF youths from Kambuzuma, one Shadreck and Taurai Tachiweyi were found guilty of causing public violence.

The two, according to the state, sometime last year in Kambuzuma charged and assaulted MDC-T Harare Province Youth Secretary responsible for party projects, Taruvinga Magaya and Energy Mapfika for their political opinion.

The two are going to be sentenced in court 7 on Wednesday.