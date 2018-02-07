BREAKING – Tsvangirai Suddenly Appoints Chamisa Acting President Until Whenever He Returns Home

By Staff Reporter| MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai has with effect from today, 7 February 2018, affirmed Vice President Hon. Nelson Chamisa as the acting President of the party by operation of the Constitution until the President’s return.

His spokesman made the announcement in writing at 2pm (Harare time) Wednesday.

The development comes will be a slap in the face on a faction led by Elias Mudzuri and the other led by Thokozani Khupe who had launched a barrage of attacks against Chamisa in the community.

Luke Tamborinyoka said, “this is in light of the President’s absence and that of the two other vice Presidents who are both in South Africa.

“VP Chamisa also continues in his assigned duties as the acting chairperson of the MDC Alliance.”

ZimEye could not at the time of writing establish if the statement is Tsvangirai ‘s or it is just Tamborinyoka’s own. ZimEye could neither establish if the move is Tsvangirai reacting against the infighting and factionalism that had rocked the party in recent days.