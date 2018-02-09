BREAKING NEWS – Mudzuri Is At The Hospital, Did Tsvangirai Speak?

Events in the MDC party have taken another shocking twist after statements made by spokesman, Luke Tamborinyoka that Vice President Elias Mudzuri has been removed from his post as Acting President, were set at challenge.

Earlier in the day Friday, party members loyal to Vice President Nelson Chamisa had threatened to humiliate Mudzuri once he gets close to the hospital where Tsvangiirai is currently housed in South Africa. They made a lengthy statement to the effect.

But Mudzuri was Friday afternoon spotted standing comfortably outside the hospital institution. He told the SABC channel he has spoken with Tsvangirai and that nothing has changed at all contrary to reports by Tamborinyoka.

6 hours before Tamborinyoka who claimed he had been instructed by Tsvangirai to install Nelson Chamisa, made a veiled announcement online saying that history will judge him right. Below was the video as Mudzuri spoke to the SABC Africa news editor Sophie Mokoena: