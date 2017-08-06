BREAKING NEWS – BLOODY ATTACK: “Tsvangirai Thugs” Drive From Harare, Beat Up Thokozani Khupe, Office Destroyed

Staff Reporter| Followers of MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai have beaten up Tsvangirai’s deputy Thokozani Khupe and her aides, also destroying office property.

Ms Khupe has been beaten up using iron bars as apparent punishment for not attending Tsvangirai’s rally yesterday.

“It all started yesterday when 30 men came from Harare with weapons. One of the men went directly for Khupe and her security were trying to block him when her security were beaten up while defending Khupe,” Ms Khupe’s daughter currently at the scene told ZimEye Sunday morning sobbing in tears (in the last few minutes).

She could not continue talking as she continued weeping profusely.

While it was not possible to ascertain Khupe’s health condition at the time of writing, another source, a colleague in parliament, Priscilla Mishairabwi said Khupe told her via phone “she has been beaten up.”

The development comes after Thokozani Khupe failed to turn up at Tsvangirai’s MDC Alliance Rally yesterday. THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY – REFRESH THIS PAGE FOR UPDATES –