BREAKING NEWS – Tsvangirai Wins Against Sally Dura

Staff Reporter| Morgan Tsvangirai has won against his former employees (17 in number), unpaid for several years and who were in the process of attaching party property to settle the huge bill.

Tsvangirai was last month embarrassed when he was pounced on by riot police officers while in a meeting when the MDC party’s Harvest House office was reduced to a shell as furniture worth thousands of dollars was attached by the High Court to settle the bill of one the 17 former MDC workers in the lawsuit, Sallly Dura.

But following developments today, the Labour Court has obtained a stay of execution against the attachment pending the appeal by the employer, the MDC party.

The MDC says their appeal dated way back in 2016 was ignored. In their appeal, the employer states that the employees’ claim was fraudulent as figures were changed. Sally Dura is particularly named for allegedly changing the figures from a monthly income of $2,000 to a whopping $9,000. While a comment from Dura was fruitless at the time of writing, the party’s Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora told ZimEye Thursday afternoon,

“Sally Dura actually is the one who did that, and she misrepresented that she was earning $9,000 a month. There is no way you can earn $9,000 in the MDC.

“Even the highest employee here does not earn that much.”

When asked by ZimEye to clarify if perchance Sally Dura could have included allowances according to her contract, Mwonzora said there are in the employer’s possession pay slips and books of accounts which prove against her alleged court clam.

He added saying the effect of the ruling means that the MDC can now recover the furniture taken by the High Court last month.

Below was Mwonzora’s celebratory statement: “I wish to advise that today the Labour Court granted the MDC-T an order for stay of execution against its property.

“This is in respect of the matter of Toendepi Shone and 16 other former employees including Mrs Sally Dura. We are now in the process of repossessing our property that was taken by the Sheriff.

“I want to thank party members for thier patience. This is the time to unite. Together we will win. Victory is Certain.”

Meanwhile, a lawyer told ZimEye, a stay of execution is a court order to temporarily suspend the execution of a court judgment or other court order. The word “execution” does not necessarily mean the death penalty; it refers to the imposition of whatever judgment is being stayed. It usually is granted when the judgment debtor appeals the case, but a court may grant a stay of execution in any case in which the court feels the stay is necessary to secure or protect the rights of the judgment debtor. The term stay of execution may also refer to a halt in the execution of a death penalty.