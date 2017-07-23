BREAKING NEWS – Tsvangirai Wins Massive Boost As Mangoma’s Spokesman Rejoins MDC-T | EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW ON ZimEye

LIVEBLAST: It is now fully confirmed – MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has won a massive boost as Elton Mangoma’s right hand man and spokesman, Pishai Muchauraya quit the party he founded to re-join Tsvangirai.

Mr Muchauraya speaks out in a LIVE interview this morning on ZimEye to be streamed at 7am(Harare time) [6am London time], Sunday. Why did he quit the party he founded, and what has changed? Muchauraya speaks this morning.

Earlier on, he confirmed directly to ZimEye.com, his quitting has nothing to do with money or gain. This is because “Elton has more money than Tsvangirai, so that cannot in any way be a factor,” he said. Muchauraya speaks to ZimEye.com at 7am (Harare time)

BACKGROUND:

When he MDC Renewal Team was formed in April 2014 following the Mandel Declaration announced on 26 April 2014 at Mandel Training Centre, the MDC-T National Council led by Mangoma and Biti and fronted by Muchauraya dismissed Morgan Tsvangirai and other senior officials in the party’s National Standing Committee. Biti and Mangoma would later fall out and split to form their own respective parties.