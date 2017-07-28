BREAKING NEWS – Tsvangirai’s Harvest House Property Attached Over Unpaid Salaries

0

Morgan Tsvangirai’s Harvest House office property is being raided and attached over unpaid salaries.

Scores of police officers descended onto the building today and were met by screams and insults from activists who labeled the Deputy Sherrif a ZANU PF activist. Said one activist, “they have their own workers they have not paid and yet they target us, why?” WATCH:

LIVE – MDC HARVEST HOUSE PROPERTY RAIDED, ATTACHED BY SHERRIF

BREAKING – LIVE – MDC HARVEST HOUSE RAIDED, PROPERTY ATTACHED BY SHERRIF

Posted by ZimEye on Friday, July 28, 2017

