BREAKING NEWS – Tsvangirai’s Health Worsens

24

UPDATED – Tsvangirai Denies Reports That He’s Battling, Again

MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s health has worsened judging by how he was just last week.

Tsvangirai was by Tuesday morning battling while in a South African hospital. Family sources said the 65 year old opposition leader is plagued by exhaustion, weight loss and muscle thinning.

Doctors issued warning about Delirium, Fatigue and Shortness of Breath, sources told ZimEye.

Meanwhile another source quoted by the Daily News said he has lost appetite and is facing difficulty eating or swallowing fluids. As of yesterday, he was said to be breathing slowly, sometimes with very long pauses between breaths.

More to follow…

  • tongesai

    God be with you Save

  • Sorry

    Our Hero the people s president. Muchaona zanu stampeding themselves to give him national hero status soon but denying him his package..

  • Vangodza

    Sei uchiona atofa. asi urimuroyi. hee

  • CryBelovedZim

    A good man who fought a good fight. God bless him.

  • Letsunite

    Are you publishing these news in good faith or else? I believe its is not our African culture to continue publishing someone’s health matters like this. People know that he is not feeling well and those who are close and really concerned are visiting him or sending get-well soon messages. There is therefore no need to continue publishing this. Anywhere get well soon brother

  • Letsunite

    Amens

  • big

    You put your life, family, dreams, aspirations and potential for wealth
    development and luxurious life at great risk in order to see a
    democratic Zimbabwe… We pray for you… we pray for you…. we pray
    for you…, Lord willing, that you be given a chance to live on more
    years and realize your dreams. And we will forever remember and
    cherish how you have always been a fighter since your days in the trade
    unions… Always putting yourself on the war-front in a very hostile
    political environment…

  • simbarashe

    urimuroyi. anoziva panofa munhu ndimwari

  • Kubs

    iwe everyone has to ie smetime mhani f off .Whats so special about Save wenyu iyeye

  • Letsunite

    not that he so special, i am simply saying it is ethically wrong. Even if it was yourself i was going to say the same, get me correct

  • ROYAL MTHWAKAZI

    Tswangirayi should just write a short note on who he would like to see take over as MDC leader should he die; place it in an envelope and ask that it be opened in the event of his death. This will solve the MDC-T leadership question once and for all. Africans fear death and will always respect the final word of the departed!

  • TANAKA BOLTON

    I don’t know if Zimeye reporters are properly trained or not–my guess will be they are probably grade one or there about. If you are not sure of how to convey news to the public please read international papers first. So descriptive in an almost dis-respectable way–not swallowing fluids etc,sometimes less is more–munotinyadzisa the way you report guys.Ndangoti nditaurewo.

  • Dig

    Tsvangirai is our hero, we praise him for his bravery, he stood up to dictator Mugabe and won elections only to be denied of his victory by Mugabe. He was cheated of his victory by the nasty ZANU PF military Junta who unleashed violence on his supporters, to stop MDC T from winning elections. The whole world knows that Tsvangirai won elections but ZANU PF denied him his victory by rigging elections.

  • maryie chiwengwana

    at least get someone with medical / nursing background to proof read before you go to print

  • Stop-A-Thief

    On point CBZ, he is a very principled man who tried to show a light to Zimbabweans that Mugabe was an evil creation.

  • Marujata

    Let the stone thrower die. Zimbabwe is in such a sorry state because of him. Die bloodclut……

  • Brad

    So who is tweeting on his handle?

  • Brad

    We don’t even want him dead. We want him alive well and strong so that our victory becomes meaningful.

  • Sir Wicknell

    ko F off apinda papi futi apa……kwana!!!!

  • Sir Wicknell

    get well soon Save!!

  • Milton Moyo

    l pray that save get well soon. Our Lord is a God of impossibilities l believe he is going to be well in Jesus mighty name.

  • Artwell

    WHY DO WE HAVE TO SAY SUCH WORDS LIKE WE ARE NOT FELLOW ZIMBABWEANS, TRULY SPEAKING THIS IS BAD AND UNCALLED FOR ONE TO SAY F***K OFF BECAUSE OF HIS/HER OPINON. THESE PLATFORMS ARE THERE FOR DISCUSSING, SHARE AND LEARNING FROM OTHERS. SOME OF THESE WORDS AT TIMES THEY DEFINE WHO YOI ARE, WHERE YOU COME FROM AND WHAT KIND OF FAMILY YOU COME FROM. LETS ABSTAIN FROM HATE SPEECH NDIKO KUFUNGA KWANGU WO. HOPE HAZVITUKISI ZVANDAREWA.

  • VanaVedu

    I know a Hero.
    I call him Save.
    God with you,
    don´t give up!

  • VanaVedu

    Toughest fighter I´ve ever met in my life.