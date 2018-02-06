BREAKING NEWS – Tsvangirai’s Health Worsens

MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s health has worsened judging by how he was just last week.

Tsvangirai was by Tuesday morning battling while in a South African hospital. Family sources said the 65 year old opposition leader is plagued by exhaustion, weight loss and muscle thinning.

Doctors issued warning about Delirium, Fatigue and Shortness of Breath, sources told ZimEye.

Meanwhile another source quoted by the Daily News said he has lost appetite and is facing difficulty eating or swallowing fluids. As of yesterday, he was said to be breathing slowly, sometimes with very long pauses between breaths.

More to follow…