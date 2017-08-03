BREAKING NEWS – 2 People Killed in Kombi Accident

Staff Reporter | Two people have been confirmed dead while seven more are in a critical condition after a commuter omnibus they were travelling in crashed 5 kilometres outside Gwanda town on the Gwanda – Beitbridge highway.

The driver of the Toyota Granvia vehicle which was travelling from Beitbridge to Gwanda lost control of the vehicle after it burst a tyre and overturned.

Names of the deceased who are all from Gwanda were still to be release dat the time f writing. – ZimEye will keep our valued readers and contributors informed as this is a developing story.