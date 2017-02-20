BREAKING NEWS: UK-Missing Zimbabwean Girl Finally Found

Victory for ZimEye readers, and the family – a missing Zimbabwean 13-year-old girl, Vonai Ziyambi has been found.

The development came after a massive police appeal published by ZimEye.com which began last Friday the 17th Feb. Vonai, was reported missing from Redbridge on Friday. 13 year old Vonai Ziyambi is missing from Redbridge. Last seen 17th February. Pls call 101 or tweet @MetCC if seen pic.twitter.com/tlw0e2sE6p — Redbridge MPS (@MPSRedbridge) February 19, 2017

The local police department has however a day later announced in a tweet saying she has since been found following the ZimEye campaign.

She is now safely at home with her family, the cops said.

The Metropolitan Police said it “would like to thank everyone who shared their appeal and helped find her”.

Vonai ZIYAMBI, reported missing from REDBRIDGE has been found. Thanks for the retweets and help twitter community #MissingPerson — Redbridge MPS (@MPSRedbridge) February 20, 2017