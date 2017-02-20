BREAKING NEWS: UK-Missing Zimbabwean Girl Finally Found

0
Victory for ZimEye readers, and the family – a missing Zimbabwean 13-year-old girl, Vonai Ziyambi has been found.

The development came after a massive police appeal published by ZimEye.com which began last Friday the 17th Feb.

Vonai, was reported missing from Redbridge on Friday.

The local police department has however a day later announced in a tweet saying she has since been found following the ZimEye campaign.
She is now safely at home with her family, the cops said.
The Metropolitan Police said it “would like to thank everyone who shared their appeal and helped find her”.

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

Got a story? Contact ZimEye on Whatsapp today, no. +447426863301

investigative-articles-exclusiveEXCLUSIVE
Previous articleGrace Mugabe Zimbabwe's Next President ? | FULL REPORT

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR