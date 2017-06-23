BREAKING NEWS- UK: TINO MAKWANYA MURDER- Police Arrest Suspect

Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of Tino Makwanya in Croydon have made an arrest.

Tinodiwanashe Makwanya was killed in a fatal drive-by shooting on the 9th June in south London.

A 41-year-old man was arrested at an address in Thornton Heath late on Thursday, 22 June on suspicion of Tino’s murder. He is currently in custody at a south London police station.

Enquiries by the Homicide and Major Crime Command continue.

A murder investigation was launched after police were called at 22:06hrs on 9 June, to reports of the shooting.

Six minutes later, officers were notified that a man had been taken to a south London hospital suffering a gunshot injury to his head.

The man – later identified as 24-year-old Tinodiwanashe (known as Tino) Makwanya – died upon arrival at the hospital. His next of kin were informed.

A post-mortem examination on Sunday, 11 June at Croydon Mortuary gave the cause of death as a gunshot wound to the head.

Tino was from the Croydon area.

Detectives believe that night Tino was a passenger in a Volkswagen Golf. A motorbike, with a pillion passenger, pulled up alongside the car and shots were fired on the A232, the Croydon flyover, at the junction with Park Lane.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4622. Alternatively contact police on 101 or via Twitter @MetCC.

To give information anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit the www.crimestoppers-uk.org.