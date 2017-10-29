BREAKING NEWS – Urgent Politburo Meeting Today: Lacoste Faces Axe

Staff Reporter| Lacoste members are set for a bashing in a few hours’ time after ZANU-PF’s secretary for Administration Ignatius Chombo summoned all Politburo members to attend an Extraordinary Politburo meeting at 10am today.

The meeting will be held at the party’s national headquarters in Harare and members are being urged to be punctual, the state media announcement reads.

Chombo did not disclose why the urgent meeting has been called.

Last week Lacoste strongmen were issued with suspension letters for disrupting party systems.

The four could be expelled.