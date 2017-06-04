BREAKING NEWS- UZ Students Killed In Horror Accident in Harare

LIVE REPORT STARTING AT- 6PM

3 University of Zimbabwe students perished in a fatal accident that happened at around 4:30 am on the 3rd June.

10 UZ students were involved. One died on spot and two others died on admission at hospital. Well placed sources told ZimEye.com the students were driving from a party at a night club by the name “1+1”. These students were on a drinking binge celebrating the completion of their 1st semester, which ended tragically.

The three (3) who died are Godwin Makuza on spot, Simbarashe Mucheuki and Simbarashe Mudzingi, the UZ NEC leader, Matambanadzo Norest told ZimEye.

There is one girl out of the group of 10 who survived the crash without any injury. ZimEye.com caught up with the survivor, Panashe Mugondo who was speechless Sunday morning only saying she does not wantnto talk much as, “I have llst two friends.” One of them was her boyfriend.

SEE BELOW UNEDITED COMMUNITY UPDATE:

Good afternoon Ladies and Gentlemen

This serves to inform you that following a fatal accident that involved 10 Students of the University of Zimbabwe, 3 of them died (Godwin Makuza on spot, Simbarashe Mucheuki and Simbarashe Mudzingi died in hospital yesternight).

Students are therefore urged to refrain from sending and relying on messages sent by other colleagues who enjoy sending messages from an uninformed position.

SEC is ssoliciting to have information pertaining burial of the deceased. You will be notified on the logistics.

For more information contact :

Matambanadzo Norest