VIDEO: Harare Water Now Safe To Drink, For Now, Mayor Speaks

Harare mayor Ben Manyenyeni has shot a video of his drinking tap water and saying, “This is Lake Chivero, safe for the mayor, safe for the residents.”

Manyenyeni has been battling government while addressing the capital city’s water crisis as the Ministry Of Local Government continues to obstruct his work by limiting his decision making. This has resulted in a water treatment crisis that saw untreated sewage coming of the taps. But speaking on video Saturday morning, Manyenyeni announced his latest struggles. SEE VIDEOS BELOW –

Harare water safe to drink today Harare mayor drinks from tap

Acting Town Clerk speaks on investment

Acting Town Clerk speaks on investment