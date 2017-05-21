BREAKING NEWS: War At ZANU PF Offices

Staff Reporter |

ZANU PF regional office at Davies Hall in Bulawayo was on Sunday afternoon turned into a fierce battle ground as ZANU PF members brutally assaulted each other in factional fights.

Sources within the party told ZimEye.com that Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko convened a Bulawayo Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting in a bid to serve a potentially volatile situation where some members of the party were demanding for the ouster of Provincial Chairman Dennis Ndlovu and other leaders in the province.

The Women and Youth leagues are reportedly angry over what they call “the continued capture of the provincial structures by the Dennis

Ndlovu- led executive.”

They wings demanded for urgent elections to choose a new executive of the main wing and the Youth League to which Mphoko responded by convening the meeting hoping to flex his muscle and reunite the province.

The members would not have any of Mphoko’s interventions claiming that Ndlovu’s position and that of Youth League chairperson Anna Mokgohloa were compromised as they were working hard to try and please the troubled National Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere at the expense of the people.

The meeting failed to kick off as the members joined by the war veterans from the province demanded for immediate elections to remove “Kasukuwere’s people and replace

them with the elected cadres.”

Pandemonium ensued in the meeting which resulted in fierce fist fights as members of the two factions brutally assaulted each other. Makgohloa had it the worst as she was terribly assaulted by the war veterans resulting in her being rushed for medical attention at Mpilo Hospital. Chairman Dennis Ndlovu and Mphoko escaped from the venue under heavy anti riot police escort as the war veterans and the youth bayed for Ndlovu’s life.

Ndlovu and Mokgohloa were co-opted into the Bulawayo provincial party leadership through Kasukuwere’s guidance after the suspension of the

substantive chairpersons late last year.

The Women’s League executive further accused Ndlovu of working very close with resigned Deputy Women’s League Secretary Eunice Sandy Moyo.

On the other hand the war veterans also told Mphoko that it was embarrassing that Bulawayo was the only province not to endorse the suspension of Kasukuwere and Chairman Ndlovu was among the first to attend a meeting called

by Kasukuwere which was snubbed by other provincial chairpersons.

At the time of publication chaos was reportedly still on at the offices with the police failing to handle the situation.