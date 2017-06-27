BREAKING NEWS – Wicknell Chivayo Goes Broke, Fails To Pay Small $30 Fine

Chikurubi Maximum prison inmate, Wicknell Chivayo who became a millionaire overnight following shady ZESA tender has fallen on hard times.

ZimEye is getting details that the fake businessman failed to pay a paltry $30 fine today, resulting in his car being clamped. ZimEye can also reveal that his own cellphone is now barred for incoming calls as a result of failure to pay bills. The development comes after the man recently told ZimEye after receiving a lumpsum $4million government cash, he cannot start the Gwanda solar project contracted for because he is now broke.

In the following LIVE video, we explore and demonstrate how the man has become a financial dust heap after raking away over $4million of unaccounted for state money. We also explore the man’s history from within the walls of Chikurubi maximum prison up while serving a 3 year sentence for fraud and to the time he joined ZANU PF and then struck a shady deal with ZESA bosses.

Wrote one Cde Bornfree Tichatonga a few hours ago, “Sir Wicknell is apparently running around to find $30fine as his car has been clamped. Boys rekanzuru ririkuda cash apa mari irimubank kkk. HE IS maOK supermarket trying to find vanhu varikutenga necash ova swipira. The program starts in a few minutes’ time.