BREAKING NEWS – Woman Killed In Police Violence Incident

Staff Reporter| A woman has died from injuries sustained from the police violence incident in Karoi last night.
ZimEye is reliably told the woman (name withheld) died after being referred to Parirenyetwa hospital this morning. Efforts to get a comment from police spokesperson assistant commissioner, Charity Charamba were fruitless at the time of writing as she said she is yet to get a full update…
More to follow…
The Karoi Police Violence That Shut Down the Zambia Border Road
….
Posted by ZimEye on Wednesday, May 17, 2017